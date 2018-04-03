Death of nine-year-old 'not suspicious' confirm police

Officers say they are not treating the sudden death of a schoolgirl as suspicious.

The emergency services were called to a house in Wynyard, on the outskirts of Hartlepool, with Cleveland Police called in as part of the response.

An inquiry was launched in the wake of the tragedy, with the force stating they were handling the probe as an unexplained death.

Today, a Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Police attended the sudden death of a nine-year-old girl at an address in the Wynyard area at around 7.50pm on the evening of Wednesday 28th March.

“A post mortem examination was held today, Tuesday, April 3, and the death was confirmed to be not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

“Our thoughts are with the young girl's family and friends at this difficult time.”