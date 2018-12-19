Decision delayed on proposed expansion of Lidl in Hartlepool

Councillors have delayed making a decision on plans to expand a popular supermarket and extend its opening hours to allow a site visit over road concerns.

Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee were due to decide on proposals to increase the size of the Lidl store in Jesmond Gardens by 60%.

The plans included a new access road from Throston Grange Lane, as well as retaining the existing access points from Jesmond Gardens and expanding the car parking from 59 to 107 spaces.

Lidl bosses were also looking to extend their existing Monday to Saturday opening hours from 8am-8pm to 7am-11pm and expand their store by 725 sq metres to 1,839 sq metres.

A report from planning officers ahead of the meeting recommended the extension be approved and said it was in keeping with the building and could be accommodated within the existing site.

However, Coun Marjorie James raised concerns over potential traffic issues caused by the new access road and its proximity to the nearby roundabout.

She said: “I think having an entrance on to the back of this development is very close to the lanes for the roundabout, and I’m a little bit concerned about how close.”

Councillors voted in favour of deferring making a decision in order to hold a site visit to view the road.

Originally Lidl bosses wanted to demolish the store and build a replacement at the same site and plans were approved for the move in April last year.

However, after a review in response to ‘wider company changes’ the supermarket submitted the new expansion application earlier this year.

The site visit and decision are expected to take place in January 2019.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service