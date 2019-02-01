Decision this week on next step for £58m plans to build 500 new homes in Hartlepool

Plans for a £58million housing development featuring 500 new homes could be set to move a step closer.

Hartlepool Borough Council granted outline planning permission for the 500 new homes at Upper Warren in 2015.

Building land at Upper Warren off Merlin Way. Picture by FRANK REID

Last year developers submitted a second planning application laying out details of the plans including appearances, layout and scale, and a decision is set to be made on the proposals.

The development, to the south of the A179, is said to represent an investment of around £58.8m and will support up to 180 construction jobs.

However 24 objections have been submitted to the plans, raising concerns such as congestion, a shortage of school facilities, anti-social behaviour, site traffic and noise.

The council planning committee is to make a decision on the latest plans on Wednesday, with officers recommending the they are approved.

A report from senior planning officer Jane Tindall said: “Overall, it is considered that the appearance, layout, scale and density of the development is acceptable and is reflective of the surrounding area.

“It is considered that the scheme will provide a satisfactory landscaping scheme and public open space areas that will not result in an adverse impact on the character and appearance of the surrounding area.”

The development is being spearheaded by the Leebell Consortium comprising Persimmon Homes and Bellway Homes.

It would feature 69 two bed homes, 257 three bed, 152 four bed and 22 five bed.

In total, 76 of the 500 homes will be affordable with half made affordable rent and half discounted market sale.

A design and access statement for the scheme states: “Socially the proposal addresses the need for more housing within the borough, including affordable housing, whilst making the appropriate contributions towards open space, play, sport facilities and education within the local area.”

The developer will also contribute money towards education, sporting provision and children’s play facilities in the area as part of the plans to mitigate the impact of the new homes.

However the plans have faced several objections from residents in the area.

One resident said: “We feel this development would have a negative impact on our family life over the next several years due to construction traffic and mess and concerns over safety of children due to construction traffic.”

Another added: “Approximately 800-1000 extra vehicles will be using local roads.

“A large percentage of these cars will be using the A179 to get to the A19 in rush hour.

“The road is already back logged and will create travel disruption as well as adding to traffic pollution.”

However no objections have been submitted to the plans by the area’s traffic and transport or public protections teams.

A decision will be made at the planning meeting taking place at the Civic Centre on Wednesday from 10am.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service