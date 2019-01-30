Decision to be made next week on planning application for new civil engineering academy in Hartlepool

A decision is to be made on plans to build a new civil engineering training academy in Hartlepool, with the proposal expected to be given the green light.

An application was submitted by Hartlepool-based Seymour Civil Engineering Contractors last year to create the facility off Brenda Road in the town.

The site would feature two training buildings including classrooms, welfare facilities, storage containers and toilets.

Earlier this month council bosses passed plans to lease the 12 acres of land to the east side of Brenda Road to Seymour Civil Engineering for the new academy, subject to planning permission.

A decision on the plans is to be made by Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee next week, with officers recommending they are given approval.

A report by senior planning officer Laura Chambers said: “The proposed development would provide a specialist training facility with associated social and economic benefits for those attending as well improving outcomes for the construction industry.

“The site is located within a predominantly industrial area of the town and therefore the nature of the use is considered acceptable in principle.”

In 2016, the council was approached by Hartlepool College of Further Education and Seymour Civil Engineering with a view to finding a suitable site for a civil engineering academy.

It would provide training in excavation, pipe laying and related skills such as site setting out and construction and plant demonstrations, as well as storage space.

A design statement from pre-construction coordinator Stuart Ormiston from Seymour said: “We will initially setup and provide academy offices, classrooms, welfare area off Brenda Road.

“The wider site will become the training area, where light and heavy civil engineering training will be given to the industry alongside Hartlepool College who we are looking to partner with.”

A car park would also be created at the site with spaces for cars, light goods vehicles, motorcycles, and bikes, with disabled spaces also on offer.

When the decision was made over the lease of the land, council leader Coun Christopher Akers-Belcher said the creation of the site would be ‘a real coup for the area’.

For many years the majority of the land has mainly been used for grazing horses, although part was formerly used to train operatives of diggers and similar construction equipment.

It includes ponds and wet areas and the council’s salt barn also adjoins the site.

The decision will be made at the planning meeting taking place at the Civic Centre from 10am on Wednesday, February 6.

