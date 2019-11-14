Delays on the A19 after two cars crash near Elwick

Cleveland Police were called at 7.22am on Thursday, November 14 to a crash on the A19 southbound near Elwick.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “The vehicles involved were a black BMW X3 and a silver Audi A5.

“The collision was damage only with no reported injuries.”

The crash took place on the A19.

The lane reopened at around 8.35am.