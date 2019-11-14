Delays on the A19 after two cars crash near Elwick
One lane was closed on the A19 after two cars crashed on the road.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 12:25 pm
Cleveland Police were called at 7.22am on Thursday, November 14 to a crash on the A19 southbound near Elwick.
A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “The vehicles involved were a black BMW X3 and a silver Audi A5.
“The collision was damage only with no reported injuries.”
The lane reopened at around 8.35am.
Traffic experienced delays of up to 50 minutes with five miles of congestion from Castle Eden.