Delays after multi-vehicle collision closes lane of southbound A19 in County Durham

Lane one of the dual carriageway was shut between the Murton and Easington interchanges and drivers were being urged to find an alternative route.

National Highways North East Tweeted that Durham Constabularywas at the scene and the fire service was also in attendance.

The carriageway has now fully reopened and traffic is beginning to clear but there are still delays of up to 30 minutes on approach to the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

Traffic is slow past the scene. Pic: Emma Campbell

One of the cars involved. Pic: Emma Campbell