Motorists are being warned to expect delays and hazardous driving conditions on a key route in and out of Hartlepool.

According to the AA, there is surface water on both sides of the A179, near to the A19 turn-off.

On the 'traffic news' section of its website, the AA said: "Hazardous driving conditions due to surface water on A179, both ways at A19.

"The snow is now melting causing a lot of standing water on the roads in the area."

Delays have been reported in the area.