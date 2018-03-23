Delight as Hartlepool chosen to host world indoor bowls competition

Hartlepool council chiefs have welcomed th town being chosen to host a prestigious worldwide competition.

The Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Paul Beck has spoken of his delight that the town has been chosen as the venue for the 2018 World Indoor Bowls Council’s World Singles and Mixed Pairs Championships.

Carl Higgins.

Players from the Netherlands, Canada, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man, England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales will be among those taking part in the four-day event, which will be hosted by Hartlepool Indoor Bowls Club at its Mill House site in Raby Road.

The event will be held from Tuesday, April 10 to Friday, April 13.

Coun Beck, who will officially open the event, said: “This is a marvellous accolade for Hartlepool Indoor Bowls Club and great news for the town, which has so much to offer visitors from around the world, and I am honoured to have been invited by the club to officially open the event.

“Bowls has a very big following in Hartlepool and I am sure that people will give a warm welcome to the competitors and officials.”

Carl Higgins, the club’s president, said: “We are proud and delighted to welcome the world championships to Hartlepool for the very first time.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for players and non-players alike to watch some of the world’s top sportsmen and women in action.”

Tickets for seats will be available on the door, priced £3 per person for each full day or £10 for a four-day ticket.

For more details, including a full programme, call the club on (01429) 260321 or email Carl Higgins at carloseiba@outlook.com