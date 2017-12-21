Delight over award win for Hartlepool Borough Council team

Hartlepool Borough Council is on the road to triumph.

The council’s Transport and Infrastructure Team is celebrating after winning an award at a national ceremony.

The service team beat tough competition to be named Best Performer in the Highways, Roads and Winter Maintenance category at the Association for Public Service Excellence’s awards.

The council was also nominated in two other categories - Building Cleaning and Education Catering.

It was said that ‘each of this year’s winning Councils has shown an exceptional commitment to frontline provision’, working within a difficult climate to provide innovative solutions and drive change in local communities.

Tony Hanson, Hartlepool Borough Council’s assistant director of environmental services and neighbourhoods, said: “Our Transport and Infrastructure Team work tirelessly to deliver vital services to neighbourhoods in Hartlepool, and we are very pleased this has been recognised at a national level.

“We are continually working to adapt and improve services across the town, and I’d like to congratulate every member of the team and wider staff members whose important work has contributed to this award win.”

Coun Dave Hunter, the council’s chair of neighbourhood services committee, added: “Well done to everyone involved, this award win is a terrific achievement.

“It is also testament to the fact that, despite the tough climate and challenges this council faces, the innovative work and dedication of staff means we are still able to provide fantastic services to local residents.”