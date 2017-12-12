Dementia cases in Hartlepool expected set to see big rise in coming years

A large increase in the number of people in Hartlepool with dementia is predicted in the next 13 years.

By 2030 there is estimated to be 1,794 people with the condition.

That is a 54 per cent increase on the current figure of 1,261. The figures are featured in a report set to go before councillors on Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult Services Committee on Thursday.

Despite the alarming predicted rise in the number of cases, the report highlights significant progress that has been made around dementia care in Hartlepool in recent years.

The North of Tees Dementia Collaborative, of which Hartlepool council is a member, has spearheaded a number of initiatives to increase awareness of dementia among partner organisations.

And following successful accreditation of Hartlepool as a Dementia Friendly Community in September 2015, the town’s work has gone “from strength to strength”.

A report of Jill Harrison, director of adult and community based services at Hartlepool council stated: “The ongoing focus on dementia created by the Collaborative means that there is now a common understanding of the issue and the need for change regarding support for people living with dementia and their carers.”

The work of The Bridge, at Villiers Street, Hartlepool, is also highlighted in the report.

It provides a town centre a drop in and information centre for those living with dementia and their carers.

The report adds: “Awareness in the community has seen significant improvement since the last update.

“This has predominantly been through the continued success of the Dementia Advisory Service, commissioned by the Council, hosted at The Bridge and delivered by the Hospital of God.”

More than 300 people have completed sessions to become more dementia aware delivered by 37 Dementia Champions.

The Adult Services Committee will consider the report when it meets at 10am in the civic centre.