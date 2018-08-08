Dentist plans for part of former Hartlepool pub site

Plans have been submitted for a new dentist surgery at a former pub site.

The former Saxon pub, in Easington Road in Hartlepool, was converted and extended into 5 units after it closed.

Proposals have now been submitted to convert one of the vacant retail units, which has not been occupied since the conversion in 2016, into a dentist surgery by Messrs M., S.S. and S. Jagpal from Ingleby Barwick.

The site would operate as a private and NHS dental surgery and would have one full time dentist and two part time staff.

The surgery would be open office hours on Monday to Saturday and on Sundays as part of the dental emergency treatment system when required.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the applicant lays out how the plans would have many benefits for the area if it was approved.

The design and access statement said: “A dentists surgery would provide a service to residents of the locality and attract footfall to the centre which otherwise may not visit the shopping centre.

“Patients may well use the retail facilities at the centre combined with their visit to the dentist at the shopping centre.

“This would assist the viability of the centre.

“A local dentistry service would also undoubtedly have a beneficial effect on the health and well being of local residents.

“Dentists (and doctors and vets) waiting rooms where local people meet whilst waiting for treatment also contribute to social interaction within the community.”

The former pub site currently consists of a fish and chip shop, a florist, a convenience store, alongside the retail unit subject to this application.

There is also an upstairs property which was recently given planning approval to be turned into a licensed restaurant.

This was despite concerns over a lack of parking and ‘unwelcome cooking smells’ as part of the plans.

Plans to open a new takeaway at one of the units at the site were rejected earlier this year after a planning inspector said there would be too many in the area.

There are 25 parking spaces on the site serving the “One Stop” convenience store and Saxon fish and chips, which would also be used by the dentist if plans were given the green light.

A decision will be made on the latest application by Hartlepool Borough Council planning department in the coming months.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service