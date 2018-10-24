Derelict former Hartlepool bingo hall will be turned into ‘modern cafe bar’

A former bingo hall and amusement arcade which has fallen into a ‘poor state of repair’ is to be converted into a cafe after plans were given the go-ahead by council bosses.

Earlier this year proposals submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council looked to convert the site at Number 27-28 The Front in Seaton Carew into a cafe bar providing ‘high quality food and drinks’.

The application from the Unwin Group stated the new venue would have a range of different snacks and pizzas.

They would also be accompanied by a wide selection of wines, beers and cocktails.

Council planning bosses have now approved the proposals for the conversion to take place.

A delegated council report on the decision said: “It is considered that the proposed change of use will bring a vacant and unkept building back into use which is positive in terms of public benefits.”

Four full-time and five part-time jobs are expected to be created by the plans.

A design and access statement from planning agent Collaborative Design stated the conversion will improve the ‘derelict’ building for the benefit of the area.

It said: “The existing property currently is in a poor state of repair.

“The previous use of the building was a bingo hall/amusement arcade.

“The application involves stripping out the fixture/fittings and converting into a cafe bar.

“We feel that there is a real gap in the market for a modern cafe bar in this area of the town, which will provide customers with high quality food and drinks with a contemporary casual ambiance.”

Letters detailing the plans were posted to neighbouring properties and no objections were received by the council.

‘Very subtle’ works are to take place to the elevations of the building.

The property is situated within the Seaton Conservation Area but the applicant said the works to elevations are a ‘necessity to the future use of the building’.

On street parking adjacent to the venue will remain as it is, as will deliveries to the site.

Although there is limited parking at the front there is a large pay and display car park opposite, leading to the council transport bosses deeming there to be no highways concerns.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service