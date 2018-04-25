Derelict pub targeted in suspected arson attack

An aerial ladder platform had to be drafted in by firefighters as they tackled a blaze in a former pub.

Two appliances from Hartlepool's Stranton Fire Station were called to the building off Staindrop Street in the town when the blaze in an upstairs room was spotted.

A photo of the Square Ring when it was still open to customers.

It is believed rubbish dumped in the old bar, which was once the Square Ring, was set alight on purpose after boards were pulled away so someone could get in.

The team used a hydraulic platform brought in from Stockton to help them extinguished the fire.

The service ensure the building was left secure following on from the incident.

The pub was once known as The Spotted Cow and stood in what was Musgrave Street.

It became The Square Ring in 1977 following the death of boxer Teddy Gardner in 1976.

The incident happened at 7.45pm yesterday, with the firefighters on site until 9.45pm.