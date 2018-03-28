Details of Hartlepool elections announced

Voters will go to the polls in May to elect a number of new councillors in Hartlepool.

One seat in each of the town’s 11 wards is set to be decided along with elections for numerous places on Elwick, Hart and Dalton Piercy parish councils.

The elections will be held on Thursday, May 3.

The following seats on Hartlepool Borough Council are due to be contested: Kaylee Sirs (Labour, Foggy Furze), Stephen Thomas (Labour, De Bruce), Alan Clark (Labour, Fens and Rossmere), John Lauderdale (Independent, Burn Valley), Thomas Hind (UKIP, Seaton), Tim Fleming (Independent, Headland and Harbour), George Springer (Independent, Jesmond), Marjorie James (Labour, Manor House), Carl Richardson (Labour, Victoria), David Riddle (Putting Hartlepool First, Hart), and Brenda Loynes (Conservative, Rural West).

Potential candidates wishing to contest any of the borough council seats are invited to contact the Council’s Elections Office for nomination forms of nomination on (01429) 523088.

They must be submitted to the returning officer at Hartlepool Civic Centre by no later than 4pm on Friday, April 6.

Seven seats each are also up for election on Dalton Piercy, Hart and Elwick parish councils.

Applications, amendments or cancellations for anyone wishing to vote by post must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at the Civic Centre, by 5pm on Wednesday, April 18.

New applications to vote by proxy in the election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at the Civic Centre, by 5pm on Wednesday, April 25.