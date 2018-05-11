Devastated family's appeal on anniversary of Hartlepool dad's disappearance

The heartbroken family of a Hartlepool man who disappeared seven years ago have renewed their appeal for information.

Cleveland Police say the investigation into the disappearance and possible murder of Scott Fletcher is still open.

Missing for seven years, Scott Fletcher.

His family are appealing for information to find out what happened to him on the seventh anniversary of his disappearance.

Scott, who was a father of a daughter, Lucie, was 27 when he went missing, was reportedly last seen on May 11, 2011, at around 8:20pm near to a garage on the A181 at Wheatley Hill in Durham.

His mother, Julie Fletcher, said: “It is hell on earth not knowing what happened to my son. Scott is not the only victim, we are left living a nightmare day after day.

“Scott’s daughter is now eleven and this has had a devastating effect on her. She is heartbroken. Scott’s dad, who he was always close to, has suffered greatly health wise since he went missing.

Julie Fletcher, mum of Scott Fletcher who went missing seven years ago.

“There are people out there with information that do not want to come forward and I would plead with them to end our suffering.”

Detectives launched a murder investigation in December 2015, despite his body not having been found. Seven men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and have subsequently been released without charge.

Detective Inspector Jim Allen of Cleveland Police, said: “Despite seven years having now passed since Scott’s disappearance, we are determined to get answers for Julie and all of Scott’s family.

“There have been extensive enquiries made into Scott’s disappearance and we will continue our investigation to find out exactly what happened to him.

Scott Fletcher with his daughter Lucie.

“I believe that there are people out there who know what happened and I would urge them to come forward in order to end the nightmare that Scott’s family are living through.”

In 2013 police revealed for more than two years Scott had links with the criminal fraternity and also was in some debt.

Officers felt people may have been withholding information because they didn’t want to be seen to be disloyal to Scott, or because they were protecting someone else.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101.