Devastated family's tribute to woman believed to have been murdered

The heartbroken family of a 34-year-old woman who was found dead in her home have paid tribute to her as a "kind-hearted, gentle and selfless person".

Jessica Patel was found with serious injuries after police were called to a house on The Avenue in Linthorpe, Middlesbrough at 8.20pm on Monday, May 14.

Her family said today: “We have lost Jessica, a kind-hearted, gentle and selfless person who was loved dearly by her family and friends.

"She was completely dedicated to all of her family and her loss has brought an unbearable pain.

“We as a family are devastated and we would kindly request that everyone respects our privacy and allows us the time to grieve in peace.”

Jessica worked at a nearby pharmacy.

Police have charged a 36-year-old man with her murder.

He was due to appear before Teesside Magistrates Court today.