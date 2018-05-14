Dickinson’s Real Deal comes to Hartlepool for filming

Scores of people went along to Hartlepool Borough Hall in the hope of getting the real deal for some of their antiques.

Popular television show, Dickinson’s Real Deal, came to the town at the weekend and people were eager to take along their heirlooms and treasures to be valued by the experts.

Host David Dickinson was on hand to look over the trinkets which included a leather case, and electric guitar and some jewellery, and give his advice to visitors.

Filming took place at the Borough Hall on the Headland and residents were urged to dig out their valuables and take them along in hope of making a bit of extra cash.

This was the second time the show had been to Hartlepool, the first time being in 2016.

Sellers were given the chance to take money on the spot from a dealer or take it along to gamble at auction.

Dickinson’s Real Deal is one of the most popular daytime shows on ITV and is regularly watched by over a million people.

David Dickinson and the dealers are traveling around the country looking for some more bobby dazzlers brought in by members of the public.

They were in Hartlepool on Saturday from between 8am and 5pm.