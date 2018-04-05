Dictaphone sparks bomb scare at North East Student Loans Company offices

The Memphis Building at Lingfield Point, Darlington, where the incident occurred. Picture from Google Street View
The Memphis Building at Lingfield Point, Darlington, where the incident occurred. Picture from Google Street View

Bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion at a Student Loans Company office on a suspect package that turned out to be a dictaphone.

Police said officers were called to the financial company's offices in the North East at around 12.30pm today.

The building at Lingfield Point, Darlington, was evacuated as a precaution during the scare, which saw the attendance of Army bomb disposal experts from Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire.

A Durham Police spokeswoman said: "The package was assessed by bomb disposal experts and was found to be non-suspicious - it contained a Dictaphone."

A Student Loans Company spokeswoman said: "A controlled disposal of a suspect package was carried out at our offices in Lingfield Point.

"The building, which had been evacuated as a precaution on the advice of the police, has now reopened."