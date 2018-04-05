Dictaphone sparks bomb scare at North East Student Loans Company offices

Bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion at a Student Loans Company office on a suspect package that turned out to be a dictaphone.

Police said officers were called to the financial company's offices in the North East at around 12.30pm today.

The building at Lingfield Point, Darlington, was evacuated as a precaution during the scare, which saw the attendance of Army bomb disposal experts from Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire.

A Durham Police spokeswoman said: "The package was assessed by bomb disposal experts and was found to be non-suspicious - it contained a Dictaphone."

A Student Loans Company spokeswoman said: "A controlled disposal of a suspect package was carried out at our offices in Lingfield Point.

"The building, which had been evacuated as a precaution on the advice of the police, has now reopened."