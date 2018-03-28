Did you hear the one about the Hartlepool school full of jokers?

Children had their funny bones well and truly tickled when they held their own joke competition in school.

Throston Primary School youngsters took to the stage in front of all their friends and a panel of judges to tell their best gags.

Throston Primary school pupils laughing at jokes from fellow pupils. Picture by Frank Reid

The annual contest has become a firm favourite of the youngsters and also helps to boost their confidence levels by performing on stage.

Headteacher Mark Atkinson said: “It went very well, we had good audience participation.

“Some chose one liners, some did knock knock jokes and other did longer routines so we had quite a variety of different styles.”

“It builds their confidence by telling jokes on stage and who knows we might have the next Peter Kay in our ranks.

A Throston Primary school pupil tells a joke to fellow pupils. Picture by Frank Reid

Ten-year-old Amy Howlett came first with the following rib-tickler: Why do ducks have feathers? To cover their butt quacks.

“That got the biggest laugh,” added Mr Atkinson.

Amy and runner up Jacob Boyd, aged nine, were presented with engraved trophies.

In all, 18 children aged from three to 11 took to the stage to try to make the audience laugh.

They were made up one child chosen by each of their classes and three wild card entries.

Other jokes that gave pupils the giggles included: What wobbles in a pram? A jelly baby. Another was: What do you call two banana skins? A pair of slippers.

And one for fans of Disney film Frozen: Why can’t you give Elsa a balloon? Because she will let it go.

Mr Atkinson added: “They all brought in jokes from home and brought them into class.

“They told the jokes in class and one child from each class across the school went through to the finals.”

The final took place in a full assembly with over 400 children.

A panel of judges made up of members of the school council and governors marked each joke based on how funny it was, the audience reaction and originality.

Mr Atkinson said: “It is the second year we have done it.

“It is one of those things that brings a bit of fun into school.

“The competition seems to be an annual event now along with our talent show and is something that the children really enjoy.”

Every child who entered the competition also got a box of chocolates to take home and enjoy.