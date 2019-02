The RNLI and Coastguard went to the rescue of a boat after it broken down while out in the water.

Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team and the town's RNLI volunteer team were alerted to the incident at 1.31pm today after reports of three men in a dinghy at the fish quay in Hartlepool

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: "Hartlepool RNLI Inshore Lifeboat towed the broken down vessel to the slipway at the fish sands, all were safe and well."