Dispersal zone thrown around Hartlepool town centre in a bid to halt bad behaviour

A dispersal notice has been issued for the centre of Hartlepool as police respond to a rise in antisocial behaviour.

The Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team have issued the notice for the area enclosed by York Road, Park Road, Stockton Street, Clarence Road and bounded by Erroll Street, Tees Street and Museum Road to the North.

The map of the dispersal area issued by Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team.

The dispersal zone includes locations where problems have been identified.

They are the area around the library and the ramp on York Road, the Cenotaph and the grassed area at Museum Road near to Morrisons.

It also covers Victoria Road, which is home to the Civic Centre, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre and its car park and the town's police station.

The notice gives police officers and Police Community Support Officers the power to disperse individuals or groups who are causing or are likely to cause antisocial behaviour in public places.

Officers will ask persons engaging in antisocial behaviour to leave the area and tell them not return for up to 48 hours.

A direction to leave can be given to anyone over the age of 10.

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence.

The notice is in place from midnight tonight until midnight on Thursday.

Anyone who is are experiencing problems and need to contact Cleveland Police can call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Those who would like to pass on information anonymously can ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.