Disruption to train services after overhead wires are damaged

Rail passengers are facing delays today after overhead electric wires were left damaged

LNER says that due to damage which has happened between Kings Cross and Peterborough, the 10.30am train from Kings Cross to Edinburgh will start from Peterborough.

LNER earlier tweeted: "Ticket acceptance remains in place and disruption is expected to be up to 12:00.

"We apologise for any inconvenience to your journey today."