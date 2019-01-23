Distressed woman helped to safety after coastal call out for emergency services

A woman was taken into the care of police after concerns were raised for her as she neared the sea.

Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team was joined by their colleagues from Seaham, the North East Ambulance Servce and police after reports were received about the woman on Sea View Terrace on the Headland.

The woman was stopped from entering the water by paramedics and Coastguard officers and then handed into the care of police.

The call out happened at 5.39am yesterday, with details pf the incident released late last night.