Do you fancy a new career in sport or physical activity?

Council chiefs are giving people the chance to take their lives in a new direction by becoming a volunteer.

Anyone interested in a career in sport/physical activity is being invited to develop their practical experience by taking advantage of volunteering opportunities in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s Sport and Physical Activity Team offers volunteers the chance to take part in a variety of sessions and events alongside experienced members of staff.

The volunteers themselves can decide how often they volunteer –even for as little as an hour.

Speaking during Volunteer Week, which starts today and runs until June 7, volunteer activator Jaz Thompson said there are a range opf opportunities available.

She said: “We have around 30 active volunteers doing an array of different volunteering, ranging from gym-based sessions, multi-sport activities and event marshalling to name just a few.”

One such volunteer is Raymond Liddell, 29, from the Dyke House area of town, who currently helps run walking football sessions at Mill House Leisure Centre.

He has ambitions of becoming a PE teacher or fully qualified school sports coach and said the opportunity to volunteer had greatly benefitted him.

“It has certainly given me more confidence and it also boosts your CV when it comes to applying for jobs.

“I think it is important to remember that you never stop learning, no matter what age you are.”

Jaz added: “Our volunteers also have opportunities to attend workshops and gain qualifications to enhance their knowledge in specific areas.”

Potential volunteers can express an interest by emailing feelgood@hartlepool.gov.uk

The Sport and Physical Activity Team will then arrange a meeting to discuss a person’s particular interests and the areas they want to volunteer in.

Council chiefs say that any appointments are subject to two references and a DBS check.