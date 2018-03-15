Do you have what it takes to be a PCSO for Cleveland Police?

Cleveland Police are on the lookout for new police community support officers (PCSOs) as they step up their recruitment drive.

The force is running a PCSO pre-employment programme as part of it’s diverse recruitment plan.

It’s vital that our officers and staff represent the diverse communities they serve and we would therefore welcome interest from the BAME community and those who may not have traditionally considered a career in policing Barry Coppinger

It is looking for would-be PCSOs and is holding an assessment day next Thursday.

The programme is being run in partnership with Equality North East, Gateshead College and Job Centre Plus, and anyone interested should apply via their Job Centre Plus.

Up to 40 participants will learn how PCSOs work within Cleveland Police, and 20 will then enrol on a four-week course in April at Cleveland Police’s headquarters in Middlesbrough.

Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger said: “It’s vital that our officers and staff represent the diverse communities they serve and we would therefore welcome interest from those who may not have traditionally considered a career in policing.

“We want our workforce to reflect the diversity of our area and I hope that this scheme will give people the confidence to apply for what is a very rewarding career.”

Chief inspector Kathy Prudom added: “PCSOs are a valued and extremely important part of our policing family and they play an essential role on so many levels.

“I expect there to be a lot of interest so would advise anyone interested to liaise with their Job Centre Plus and to submit their applications as soon as possible.”

Topics covered on the course will include a day in the life of a PCSO, ethics and communication skills.

All those who successfully complete the programme will be eligible to apply for PCSO posts.

People who have previously applied for the PCSO intake but were unsuccessful are also welcome to apply again.

For initial eligibility, applicants must be unemployed, be aged over 19, be active benefit claimants, wish to complete accredited training and they must be actively seeking employment.