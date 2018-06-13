Do you know any young people who should be rewarded for their efforts?

People are being urged to nominate young superstars for and award.

The annual ‘The Future’s Bright, The Future’s Young People Awards’, organised by Hartlepool Youth Council and supported by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Standards, Engagement and Development team, will recognise the achievements of young people aged seven to 19 and those aged seven to 25 with additional needs.

The categories are: Young Person’s Champion; Back on Track; Entertainment; Contribution to your local community; Academic achievement; Sporting success; Project of the year; and the Claire Irvine award, which will recognise a young person in Hartlepool who has made an outstanding contribution to culture in the town.

The closing date for receipt of nominations is Monday, June 18. Entries will be judged by a panel of young members of the Hartlepool Youth Council, alongside independent adults who have had active involvement in the lives of young people.

The lucky winners will then be announced at an awards ceremony on Thursday, July 5, at the Borough Hall on the Headland.

Brenda Harrison, chairman of the council’s Children’s Services Committee, said: “It is so important to recognise the incredible contribution the children and young people of Hartlepool are making to their local communities.

“I would encourage anyone who thinks they know of a child, young person or group deserving of an award to nominate them to ensure their hard work is rightly recognised.”

Hartlepool Borough Council’s Youth Parliament Member Callum Reed said: “This annual event is once again set to be a fantastic evening of celebration, gratitude and fun.

“These awards are the perfect way to thank just some of the incredible children and young people who are working hard towards making our town a better place in their own special ways.”

Any child, young person or group that runs in Hartlepool can enter into the awards. It may be an adult that nominates a child, young person or group and they can even nominate each other for an award.

To download a nomination form, visit www.hartlepool.gov.uk/hartlepool-youth-council.

For further information about the event, contact Rebecca Hunter, a Youth Participation Worker at Hartlepool Borough Council, on 01429 523446.