Do you know anything about antique Searon showman’s van?

The owner of an antique showman’s van believed to have come from Seaton Carew is appealing to Mail readers for help in learning more about its history.

Yorkshire farmer John Dawson bought the showman’s living van in a farm sale several years ago and is in the process of restoring it to its original condition.

Fiona Bruce inside the van during filming of The Antique's Roadshow.

It is believed to have come originally from Seaton Carew which had a well established and popular funfair many years ago.

In particular, John, of Cowden, in East Yorkshire, is keen to see if anyone knows anything about some unusual artwork on its ceiling.

He said: “My showman’s living van is a 1922 Scottish rib; one of only several made and was at Seaton Carew in its working life.

“When I bought it, it was in a bit of a sorry state at one of our local farm sales.

John Dawson is appealing for information about what this artwork is.

“It was there as the last item being the most important of the day.

“At first I didn’t want anything to do with it. It didn’t reach its reserve and the next day I had a word with the owner and ended up coming to a deal and buying it.

“We gutted the inside completely and have been restoring it back to as close to what its original condition might have been.”

John traced the van’s previous owner in the Pickering area and was told it was previously based in Seaton.

TV presenter Fiona Bruce had a look inside during filming of an episode of The Antiques Roadshow.

John, who collects and restores gypsy and antique caravans for a hobby, said: “There were different types made, some were quite well known names that would make them as luxury models and others that maybe weren’t as good.

“This one might have been pulled by a steam locomotive. It is about 30ft long and weighs six tons.

“I have taken it to Driffield Show and show it at the local carnival.”

John has never seen the unusual artwork adding: “There is what appears to be an unusual original artwork on the ceiling in the kitchen and I wondered if any readers may know about it?”

Anyone with information can write to John at Cliff House Farm, Cowden, East Yorks, HU11 4UN, or telephone on 07803 245423.