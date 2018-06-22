Doctors, nurses and police officers answer ad to become paranormal investigators

When paranormal investigator Jo Banks advertised for a new member to join the team she was hopeful of a good response.

But she was left stunned by the number of applications, in total 63 people, including doctors, nurses and police officers, came forward wishing to join Hartlepool Paranormal Investigations.

Hartlepool Paranormal Group members Jo Banks, Alan Morton and Ange Cooper outside The Studio.

The group investigates possible paranormal activity in homes, businesses and historic buildings.

Jo advertised for a new investigator due to a growing list of clients.

She said: “The reason I advertised for a new investigator is because we have got 16 outstanding jobs and the team have other commitments.

“I put a poster on our website and shared it and it just took off.

“I was absolutely shocked but over the moon with the response. I couldn’t believe it.

“We had people from all walks of life and different professions apply; some nurses, doctors, police and fire officers and ex-soldiers.

“The most important thing was they had to be enthusiastic. I also wanted professional looking people so when we go into people’s homes they feel comfortable.”

Jo, who founded Hartlepool Paranormal Investigations, whittled the 63 applicants down to a shortlist of 20.

Dividing them into two groups of 10, she held mini investigations at the Seaton Hotel.

Jo added: “It dates back to the 1700s and has got such a lot of history. It is the oldest functioning hotel in Teesside.

“Lots of people have lived, got married and died there. It just oozes energy.

“It was really good.”

The candidates threw themselves into using various pieces of equipment to help measure possible unexplained activity.

“We use a mix of scientific and more traditional methods such as empaths and mediums,” said Jo.

Recently, the group has carried out investigations of The Studio in Tower Street, which was a former Baptist Church, and the Town Hall Theatre.

At The Studio the group reported lift doors opening unexpectedly, feelings of heat and cold at the same time in the same place, and an ‘extreme physical reaction’ by one guest during one experiment.

The group’s next investigation will be of The Staincliffe Hotel at Seaton on Friday, July 13, which has never been investigated.