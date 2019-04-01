Dog owners still have time to join in special training sessions being held in Hartlepool this month

Pet lovers still have time to join in free Dogs Trust Dog School training sessions starting this month.

Organised in collaboration with Dogs Trust and Hartlepool Borough Council, the final enrolment event for a three-week course of classes will take place on Tuesday, April 16, at 11am, at the Phoenix Centre in the town's Hindpool Close.

A pet at a previous Dogs Trust event.

Dog owners who sign up for the face-to-face classes here will be invited to the Belle Vue Centre on Friday, April 26, Friday, May 3 and Friday, May 10.

Alternatively, owners can sign up to carry out the training as an online course. All training, either face-to-face or online, is being provided free of charge.

Each face-to-face class will last an hour and offer dog owners the chance to receive advice on preventing behavioural problems with their dogs, whilst also learning ways to train basic behaviours such as walking well on a lead, sitting when prompted and behaving well around other dogs or people.

Alison Carberry, who is responsible for Hartlepool Borough Council’s Dog Warden Service, said: “The response to Dogs Trust Dogs School has been magnificent so far.

“To receive this invaluable support for free makes it even more worthwhile, and with only one enrolment event left, we would encourage interested dog owners to get in touch as soon as possible to secure a space.”

Maria Wickes, head of Dogs Trust Dog School, said: “This exciting new initiative has been extremely well received by residents in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.

“A unique benefit of these courses is that they are so accessible – dog owners have the opportunity to complete the training online, if they are unable to attend the face-to-face classes due to work or other commitments.

“However dog owners choose to undertake the classes, we’re delighted to be able to offer so many owners the chance to learn not only how to prevent or manage dog behavioural problems, but also receive basic training, advice and general dog ownership guidance.

“All breeds of dog are welcome, and we’d urge anyone interested in signing up to get in touch via tracey.smith@dogstrust.org.uk at the earliest available opportunity.”

At each enrolment event, a veterinary nurse will be carrying out basic health checks to numerous areas including eyes, ears, teeth. Also available will be weight checks and nail clipping to ensure your dog is happy, fit and healthy.

Free on-the-spot microchipping will also be available, as well as advice about changing microchip details should it be needed. Dogs Trust will not chip active hunting hounds or litters of puppies.

Dogs must be kept on a lead at all times. Puppies under six months old must be fully vaccinated and proof of vaccinations must be brought along to the enrolment event. If a puppy has recently been vaccinated, they must be carried for the ten days following their final vaccination. Dogs over six months old do not require proof of vaccination.

For further information, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/communityevents