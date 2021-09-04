Dog rescued by fire crews and given oxygen after Hartlepool house blaze

Cleveland Fire Brigade crews were called to Howden Road in the King Oswy area of Hartlepool shortly after 3am on Saturday, September 4.

Firefighters from Billingham and Hartlepool stations were in attendance at the scene for just under 90 minutes, using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, a thermal image camera and positive pressure ventilation to bring the blaze under control.

A dog was rescued from the smoke-damaged property and given oxygen by crews.

The property on Howden Road, pictured on Saturday, September 4.

