Dog washing parlour is a first for Hartlepool pet-lovers

Beach-loving pooches in need of a spruce up after a trip to the seaside can now use a dog washing parlour opened on the Hartlepool coast.

Beach Paws is now operating on The Front at Seaton Carew, offering pet owners the chance to wash the sand off their dogs before going home.

Becky Chappell of Beach Paws, The Front, Seaton Carew, giving Alsation 'Beau' a wash

Visitors can use a self-service machine or have staff at the business do the washing themselves, with refreshments also on offer.

Hartlepool woman and mum-of-two Becky Chappell is running the site and hopes that trade will improve as the summer season approaches.

“It’s going well so far but obviously I want things to improve as time goes on,” said Becky, who is mum to Phoebe, nine, and Piper, three.

“I opened it up a few months ago so I suppose that was probably the wrong time.

“No-one wants their cars or homes to be covered in sand when they’ve taken their dog to the beach, so this helps stop that happening.

“People can do the dog washing themselves with a self-service machine or a member of staff here can do it.

“There are hot and cold drinks for people to have when they visit.”

Becky, who is originally from Seaton but now lives in the Fens area of town, beleives the shop is the first of its kind in the North East.

“It’s a unique thing I haven’t seen anywhere else,” she added.

“I went into business with a friend who is a dog groomer but now I’m running things on my own.

“We’re doing well right now but I want to be doing more business if I’m honest.

“I’ve had some great feedback on Facebook and Instagram and everyone who’s come in says they love the place and it’s fantastic, which is nice to hear.

“They say it’s unusual and something different for the town.

“I’m going to have to do more hours as things get busier but that’s OK.

“Even though it’s a bit hidden out of the way I think I can make a success of it.”

Beach Paws is currently open from 9am to 2pm Tuesday to Friday and from 11am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.