Doggie Diner hails customers for support as cafe celebrates first birthday

A canine cafe enjoyed a paw-fect birthday as it celebrated its successful first year with customers.

The Doggie Diner, in Middle Street, Blackhall, threw open its doors to mark one year since it opened.

Katrina Drane and her Jackawawa Simba enjoy the first birthday event at the Doggie Diner, Blackhall.

Regular customers and their dogs flocked to the diner, which offers a unique experience for dog owners and their canine companions by allowing the four-legged friends to eat from a special hound menu and socialise.

It is owned by Sue Nelson and her husband David, who were left ‘overwhelmed’ by the turnout for the birthday celebrations.

Sue said: “It was an absolutely brilliant day, and a perfect way to celebrate our first year.

“Lots of our regular customers came in to see us, and many of them brought cards and sang happy birthday.

“It was a real party affair.

“The support we had was quite overwhelming.”

The diner is open seven days a week, and appears to be going from strength to strength.

Sue added: “One of the things I said when we first opened was that we wanted to be part of the community, and I’d like to think we’ve become that.

The Doggie Diner owner Sue Nelson with the diner's first birthday cake.

“It’s a place which is designed so people can come in and be very comfortable with their dogs.

“Some people who come in don’t even have dogs but they just enjoy the atmosphere and to pop in.”