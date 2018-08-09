Dogs and owners take the plunge into North Sea for RAF charity

Dog-owners and their pets made a splash for cash when they took a dip in the North Sea for charity.

Customers and staff from Doggie Diner Blackhall took part in a sponsored dip along with their lovable dogs at Crimdon Beach, to raise funds for the Royal Air Forces Association.

Around 20 people and 10 dogs took the plunge into the North Sea.

The charity provides welfare support for serving and ex-serving RAF personnel and their families.

The cafe in Middle Street - which opened just over a year ago to cater for dogs and their owners - decided to support the charity after being inspired by a loyal customer, who is the chairman of the association.

Doggie Diner Blackhall franchisee Sue Nelson took part in the event with her two cocker spaniels, Monty and Buster, both aged three.

The 59-year-old from Washington was delighted with the success of the event, which beat their fundraising target of £200.

She said: “We were really pleased with the turn out and the amount we raised for the charity.

“One of our customers, Terry Quinn is the branch chairman of the Blackhall branch of the Royal Air Forces Association and it was his idea to do something for them.

“We had a load of our customers and staff take part along with their dogs which included cocker spaniels, Bedlington Terriers, labradors and shih-tzus.

“I also took part along with our cafe apprentice Jack Wetherell and we were pleased that it managed to stay dry until we left the beach. “The water was even warmer than normal.

“Everyone had a great time and the charity was pleased with the amount raised. “We do a monthly dog walk and are planning for the same people who took part to do a sponsored one.”

