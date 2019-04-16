Dogs’ Big Day Out in aid of Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice could be biggest and best yet

Four-legged friends will take centre stage when a dog fun day turns 10 this year.

Alice House Hospice’s Dogs’ Big Day Out event returns to Summerhill Country Park on July 7.

The event's sponsored dog walk at Summerhill in 2013.

Organisers are looking to mark the 10th anniversary with their biggest and best doggy day to date.

Activities will include a sponsored dog walk around Summerhill, demonstrations, games, stalls, tombola, have-a-go agility and more.

The highlight of the day is the fun dog show with 10 classes including Most Handsome Dog, Best Rescue Dog, Saddest Eyes and Waggiest Tail.

Rosettes are given out for top three in each class and the winners of each class go forward to compete for Best in Show and Reserve Best in Show.

Rhianna Ibrahim (12) (left) with Princess and Madeline Cranney (7) with Winston at last year's Big Dog's Day Out.

Hartlepool’s Bridge Veterinary Group is once again proud sponsors of the day.

Practice director Rachel Douglas said: “This annual event is very popular in the Hartlepool community and offers a day of fun and fundraising for the ongoing work of Alice House.

“As a team we recognise the importance of the support and care which can be provided to loved ones and their families during extremely difficult times.

“It is a privilege to work alongside this amazing charity who offer so much to the local community.”

A dog takes part in last year's agility course.

Registration for the event is open now.

Hospice community fundraiser Janice Forbes, said: “I am really looking forward to our 10th Dog’s Big Day Out; each year we get more and more Dogs registering for this fun event.

“I would like to say a huge thanks to Bridge Veterinary Group who are once again sponsoring the event.

“I’d like to invite dog owners from around the region to come along and celebrate the 10th anniversary of this brilliant event which has raised over £25,000 over the years for Alice House Hospice.”

Registration is £8 per dog (2 for £13 and 3 for £16) and includes a doggy bag, rosette and free entry to the Dog Show and doggy games.

To register, visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/DogsDayOut or ring Janice on (01429) 855536.

Here is a look back at the event from over the years.