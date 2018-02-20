Don’t miss out on chance to have your say on keeping Hartlepool safe

Hartlepool people are being urged to have their say in setting priorities for tackling crime and improving community safety in the town.

The Safer Hartlepool Partnership’s Face the Public event will be held at Hartlepool Civic Centre on Monday, February 26, from 3.30pm-6pm.

A workshop is to be held which will enable residents to highlight the issues which most affect them.

The event will also see the official launch of the new Hartlepool Community Safety Team, an initiative that has brought together staff from Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade under one roof at Hartlepool Police Station in Avenue Road.

The aim of the team is to improve information sharing and ensure that residents benefit from a joined-up approach to tackling community safety issues.”

A short film outlining the role of the team will be screened at the event.

Coun Christopher Akers-Belcher, chair of the partnership and leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “We hope that people will come along to the Face the Public event and help us to plan for the year ahead by raising the issues that directly impact on their day-to-day lives.

“We are committed to listening to local people and responding to their concerns wherever possible. The new Hartlepool Community Safety Team is a perfect example of that.

“People often tell me that they don’t always know where to go to report issues and the new team is a direct response to their concerns.”

The Face the Public event is also an opportunity for people to put questions to senior representatives of key organisations making up the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, including Cleveland Police, Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Fire Brigade, the Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tess Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), the Probation Service and the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner.

Immediately following the event, Coun Akers-Belcher will be joining Safer Hartlepool Partnership colleagues in hosting an online web chat.

Residents can post their questions to @HpoolCouncil on Twitter and should include #SaferHpool at the end of their Tweet. Alternatively, they can “like” the Hartlepool Council Facebook page – which can be found at www.facebook.com/hartlepoolcouncil - and send their questions via a message to the page.

The full event timetable is as follows:

3.30pm: Registration, tea and coffee;

4pm: Welcome, introduction and overview of Safer Hartlepool Partnership (SHP) activity;

4.20pm: Hartlepool Community Safety Team (short film);

4.30pm: Workshop – future SHP priorities;

5.10pm: Public question time;

5.50pm: Closing remarks;

6pm: Event close;

6.05pm: Web chat (until 7pm).

Anyone who plans to attend the event is asked to confirm this with Hartlepool Borough Council’s Community Safety and Engagement Team by Thursday, February 22. The team can be contacted on (01429) 523100 or community.safety@hartlepool.gov.uk