Double success for Hartlepool salon at national awards

A Hartlepool beauty salon is celebrating after clinching two top titles at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Silhouette Beauty Room triumphed in two categories at the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2018 held in Manchester after being nominated by customers.

From left: Silhouette Beauty Room's Samantha Lewis, Emma Woolston, Skye Gooding and Ria Smith receive their certificate for Most Wanted Salon in the North East at the English Hair and Beauty Awards.

The salon in York Road and run by Samantha Lewis and Emma Woolston was presented with a certificate after being named the Most Wanted Salon in the North East.

It then went on to win Most Wanted Salon overall beating regional winners from the North West and Yorkshire.

Samantha said: “It’s an amazing achievement and we were up against some other amazing salons who all deserved to be in the finals.

“Win or lose we already have the best clients in Hartlepool and the surrounding areas.

The Silhouette girls celebrate their wins with a selfie

“People travel from all over the North East to visit us as far as Newcastle and Chester-le-Street and Stockton.”

Silhouette were one of ten North East finalists in their category which also included Hartlepool’s Rosie’s Finishing Touches Hair and Beauty Salon.

Samantha attended the awards held at Manchester’s Mercure Picadilly Hotel with Skye Gooding, Vicky Tyzack, Emma Woolston and Ria Smith.

Samantha added: “We had a brilliant night and although we didn’t even know we were nominated until five weeks before the event, we believe we won due to the client nomination and all the support and charity work we do for Granville Lodge and everyone else we have helped over the last 10 years.

“I’m still in shock now over a week later. Hartlepool is full of talented hair dressers and beauty therapists and it’s good that Hartlepool have been recognised and we managed to win.

“Coming back to Hartlepool with our heads held high and having two fantastic awards really is the finishing touch to our year.”

Silhouette organises a children’s toy collection every year for different causes including Granville Lodge, in Hartlepool, which provides residential care to children and young people with complex needs and learning disabilities.

Irfan Younis, CEO of the awards organisers Creative Oceanic, said: “Every year the industry keeps growing and improving and it was great to see old faces and new come together at the awards.

“We want to congratulate all the nominees and winners for this year and we hope to see you all next year too.”