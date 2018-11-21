Dozens of child neglect cases reported to authorities in Hartlepool by NSPCC

The NSPCC reported dozens of child neglect cases to authorities in Hartlepool and East Durham after concerns were raised with the national charity.

The NSPCC made 27 referrals in Hartlepool in a year and 184 in County Durham over concerns of children's welfare.

The charity’s national Helpline is contacted on average 55 times a day by adults worried about neglect, with reports ranging from children being left unsupervised or with inadequate clothing, to being screamed at or living among mouldy food and animal faeces.

Many of these calls were so serious that they led to 968 referrals to police, child protection agencies and local authorities across the North East and Cumbria.

To raise awareness of child neglect – the most common type of abuse affecting children in the UK - the NSPCC has launched its ‘Light For Every Childhood’ Christmas Appeal.

In 2017/18 the Helpline dealt with 19,937 calls and emails about child neglect - a third of all contacts to the NSPCC – with hundreds happening during the 12 days of Christmas.

During the festive period extended family members often get in touch with the NSPCC after spending more time with a young relative and becoming concerned for the child’s welfare.

The NSPCC Christmas Appeal is calling for donations to the NSPCC Helpline - which is open throughout the holidays - so they can answer more calls and help children suffering neglect both at Christmas and all year round.

Nationally almost three quarters (73%) of cases involving neglect reported to the NSPCC Helpline, a service run by child protection professionals, including social workers, teachers and health specialists, were serious enough to be referred to children services and the police for further investigation.

Peter Wanless, chief executive of the NSPCC said: “Neglect doesn’t stop because it is Christmas, the holidays can in fact magnify problems because children are cut-off from

the wider community and their support network.

“While it is positive that people are being vigilant and reporting concerns of children suffering neglect rather than standing by, it is still deeply worrying to see that neglect continues to be the most common reason for contacting the NSPCC Helpline.

“This is why we are appealing to the generous nature of the public to support our Light For Every Childhood Christmas Appeal to help us be there for even more young people in need.”

Neglect happens when a child’s basic needs are not being met and can be down to several reasons ranging from parents not having the skills, support or funds, to having mental health issues.

It can cause deep-rooted and lifelong physical and psychological harm for a child. At its worst neglect can lead to a child suffering permanent disabilities, or prove fatal.

Just £5 pays for the Helpline to answer a call about child neglect, to donate visit the NSPCC website.

Adults concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC Helpline seven days a week on 0808 800 5000, or email help@nspcc.org.uk