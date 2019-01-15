Dragons’ Den-style event to help Hartlepool community projects pitch for funding

A Dragons’ Den-style event will give community projects in Hartlepool the chance to win funding.

The Hartlepool Community Soup event will see existing and potential projects come together to pitch about their work and ideas.

It will then be up to everyone in attendance to vote on the project they think is the most deserving to walk away with kick-start funding in the region of £200.

The event will be held at Burbank Community Centre, in Goodwin Walk, on Friday, January 25, between 7pm-10pm.

It is being organised by Amy Prince, a prospective Labour candidate, and managers of the centre.

Amy described the event saying: “Think Dragons’ Den but for community projects rather than businesses.

“If you have got a community project that is up and running or an idea for one but don’t know where to start, they can pitch heir idea.”

Everyone who attends will be asked to pay £3 on their arrival.

Everyone will get a bowl of fresh homemade Scotch broth and a roll before hearing about each project and how funding will make a difference to them before voting gets underway.

Amy added: “The winner takes the pot of money but also some support from myself and Ian, Jaime and Shirley of the Burbank centre.

“Between us hopefully we will be able to help hem get their idea off the ground.”

The event’s Facebook page added: “It’s a simple and awesome way of doing things so, why not come and be a part of the transformation?”

Amy recently attended a ‘community camp’ at the Eden Project in Cornwall and came away with a wealth of useful information that she is keen to pass on to others.

The Burbank centre is putting £100 into the pot which organisers hope will top £200 from admissions on the night, which will be family friendly.

Five projects are lined up to pitch their ideas with room for just one more.

Anyone wishing to pitch their project should email: amy.prince@live.co.uk for details.