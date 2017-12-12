Drama group set to stage 57th annual panto

Performers are getting set to take centre stage in their annual pantomime.

The curtain is due to go up next month on Blackhall Community Drama Group’s annual show.

Their latest tale is Sleeping Beauty and organisers describe it as “the best amateur show in the area at a very competitive price”.

It is the 57th year the drama group has staged the annual show and ther creators say people will be able to enjoy “lively music, song, dance and a colourful show”.

The community production is set to take the stage next month after months of preparations.

Show seamstress Margaret Stephenson described it as a traditional family show.

She added: “We are now in our 57th year; our experience, loyalty and commitment enable us to produce the best amateur show in the area at a very competitive price.

“Our show suits all ages – our oldest patron is 101 years young!

“Pantomime is not just for children, come along and enjoy yourselves and have a great time.

“Book your seats to ensure the best and enjoy lively music, song, dance and a colourful show.

The show runs from Tuesday, January 23, to Friday, January 26, at 7pm and the final show is on Saturday, January 27, at 2pm.

All tickets are £5 and are available from Blackhall Community Centre on 0191 5867396 or by calling Milly on 0191 5871851.

All of the proceeds from the shows go to Blackhall Community Centre to help ensure a local venue for entertainment for years to come.