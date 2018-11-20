Dramatic pictures as Hartlepool battered by heavy winds

Hartlepool has been battered by winds and heavy rain today - but what is the outlook for the rest of the week.

Winds neared 50mph in Hartlepool throughout today but it is expected to die down through the night.

Hartlepool photographer Tom Collins captured these great pictures of the waves crashing over the Heugh Breakwater today.

It is expected top remain windy and mostly cloudy tonight with frequent showers or longer spells of rain, these could be heavy and may be wintry, especially on the high ground.

It is expected to be a chilly night.

Early rain will clear during Wednesday morning to leave a drier afternoon with spells of sunshine breaking through.

It is expected to stay windy, with gusts in the early 20s at the start of the day, but the winds will start to ease later in the day.

Thursday is expected to be less windy but still quite cloudy with some light rain at times.

The cloud and light rain is expected to continue overnight.

Friday will have a further risk of showers but a better chance of some sunny intervals developing.

Saturday will have an easterly breeze bringing in sunny intervals and a few showers.