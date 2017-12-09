Dramatic scenes as firefighters tackle huge fire in derelict Wesley building

No one is believed to have been hurt when Hartlepool witnessed one of its biggest fires in several years.

These pictures show the dramatic scenes as firefighters battled for several hours to bring the blaze, in the roof space and upper building of the former Wesley nighclub, under control.

The Wesley building on fire. Pics by Tom Collins

They were called to the fire at around 8.30pm on Saturday night. Flames could be seen more than 20ft above the roof of the former Weslyean Church. Cleveland Police said at the time that was believed no one is injured. Police say inquiries are ongoing.

