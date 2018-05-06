Drink driver narrowly avoids jail and man ordered to pay £959 compensation for theft among latest court cases

The following Hartlepool cases were heard at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:

Darren Ingram, 31, of Romaine Park, Hartlepool, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for two years, 20 rehabilitation activity days, disqualified from driving for three years, and ordered to pay £200 costs for driving with excess alcohol.

John Robinson, 31, of Pinero Grove, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge of 12 months and ordered to pay £105 costs for assault.

Gary Wall, 46, of Crocus Gardens, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £593 and disqualified from driving for 18 months for driving with excess alcohol.

Christopher Atkinson, 37, of Oxford Road, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 24 months, and ordered to pat £959.78 compensation for three offences of theft.

Robert Igo, 25, of Goldsmith Avenue, Hartlepool, was disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay £355 in fines and costs for driving with excess alcohol.

Adam Wilkins, 29, of Lewis Grove, Hartlepool, was sentenced to six weeks in prison and ordered to pay £200 costs for two offences of theft, and for breach of a previous suspended sentence.

Gary Hughes, 24, of Dent Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £230 in costs and compensation for two offences of theft.

Michael Baldwin, 36, of Nash Grove, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £155 in fines, costs, and compensation for theft.

Alan Atkin, 26, of Whitby Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge of 24 months, and ordered to pay £450 in costs and compensation for two offences of criminal damage.