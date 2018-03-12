Drink driving, burglary and theft among cases dealt with by magistrates

The following Hartlepool cases were dealt with at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Mark Harrison, 40, of Baden Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge for 18 months and ordered to pay £255 in costs and compensation for criminal damage.

Connor Kinnersley, 20, of Macaulay Road, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, 15 rehabilitation activity days, 125 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for three years, and ordered to pay £200 costs for driving while disqualified and driving with excess alcohol.

Colin McCulloch, 34, of Newark Road, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for 28 months and ordered to pay fines and costs of £761 for driving with excess alcohol.

Graham Barratt, 35, of Midlothian Road, Hartlepool, was s entenced to 14 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £35.45 compensation for theft and for breaching a previous suspended sentence.

Paul Brown, 48, of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months, 10 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £250 compensation for two offences of burglary.

Ethan Cowans, 20, of Stephen Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 14 days in prison for failing to comply with a community order.

Glen Moore, 39, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison for theft.

Lee Etherington, 39, of Harriet Close, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay fines and costs of £811 for driving without insurance.