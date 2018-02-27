Driver, 34, tragically killed in crash

A 34-year-old driver was tragically killed after his car left the road and collided with a fence.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision involving a silver Honda Accord and which happened on North Lane 250m east of Elwick village, Hartlepool, at 12.20am on Saturday, February 24.

Cleveland Police said: "Sadly the 34-year-old driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this tragic time."

A 23-year-old female passenger of the vehicle was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough where she was treated for a fractured collarbone and other minor injuries.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to contact PC Lee Benson from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 032959.