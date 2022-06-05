Driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after collision involving police vehicle on Hartlepool dual carriageway

The collision happened on the A689 at Belle Vue Way at around 3.45pm on Sunday, June 5.

The driver of the private car, a 38 year-old man, had to be cut free by firefighters.

He was taken to hospital and later discharged.

The collision happened on Belle Vue Way on Sunday.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Officers attending an urgent call just before 3.45pm yesterday, were travelling westbound on the A689 between Burn Road and Tomlinson Road when a vehicle collided with them.

"The 38 year-old male driver was cut from his vehicle, taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment for minor injuries and discharged shortly afterwards.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and other driving offences and he was bailed pending further enquiries.”

Two fire engines from Hartlepool Community Fire Station at Stranton nearby attended.