Driver caught doing 105mph on A19 had cannabis on her

A driver caught doing 105mph on the A19 was also found in possession of cannabis, police have said.

The woman was seen undertaking slower cars on the dual carriageway before being stopped by a patrol car from Cleveland and Durham’s road policing unit (RPU).

She then failed a roadside drugs test and was taken into custody.

Police said the driver then failed to provide a sample for a second test.

She has since been charged with driving and drug offences and is due to appear in court.

Cleveland and Durham RPU tweeted: "Female Driver caught at 105mph on A19 whilst under taking slower cars found in possession of cannabis, failed road side drug test then failed to provide at police custody, charged to court #policeinterceptors."