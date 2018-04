A man was hurt when the van he was driving flipped onto its side on the A19.

Officers from Durham Constabulary were called to the northbound carriageway when the VW Caddy overturned and was left on the verge of the central reservation.

The incident happened near to Easington Services.

The driver sustained minor injuries, but did not need hospital treatment.

The incident happened at 4.25pm yesterday, with the route cleared by 5.50pm.