Driver suffers serious injuries when car hits lamp post - can you help police appeal?

A driver suffered serious injuries when his car hit a lamp post late last night.

The incident happened at around 11.35pm on the A1027 in Billingham between the A19 roundabout and Wolviston Road roundabout involving a Honda Civic.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Stockton, suffered a fractured pelvis, internal injuries and head injuries.

A crew from Stockton fire station released him from the car.

He was taken to James Cook University Hospital, where he remains in a ‘stable’ condition this morning.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact PC Neil Cooper from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 233106.