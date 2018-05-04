Drivers urged have their eyesight checked for safety’s sake

Drivers will be urged to make sure it is not the end of the road for them behind the wheel at an interactive event this weekend.

Specsavers in Middleton Grange shopping centre is teaming up with a number of driving instructors in town to promote the importance of regular eye tests.

Saturday’s event aims to help reduce the risks of drivers being involved in accidents.

Between 10am and 2pm, staff will invite shoppers to help them build a model car out of cardboard and challenge them to read its number plate from 20ft away.

Mitchell Robb, dispensing manager at Specsavers Hartlepool, said: “We are trying to make drivers aware of the importance of eye safety and how accidents may happen in Hartlepool that could maybe be avoided by having regular, up-to-date eye tests.

“We are trying to make it more interactive for people, so we will be making a small car. We will also be giving away freebies.”

Information provided by Hartlepool Borough Council showed there were 104 road collisions last year, including one that was fatal.

A further 30 were classed as serious and 73 less serious, although it is not possible to say how many were down to the driver’s eyesight.

The DVLA has revoked or refused 42,519 car and motorcycle licences since 2012 because of poor vision, according to information gained by website Optometry Today.

Saturday’s event is being backed by Hartlepool driving instructors including the Steve Howe Driving School, Louise Howe of Learn With Lou, and Alan Kingston.

Steve Howe said: “As someone who practices and promotes road safety every day with clients, I felt it was a worthwhile event to support.

“People may not be aware of issues they may have with their eyesight and this is a great opportunity to get their eyes tested and make sure they are safe.”