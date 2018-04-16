Drivers warned to leave extra time for journeys as new road surface is laid

Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys as road resurfacing work takes place on a busy route.

Durham County Council is carrying out resurfacing on the westbound carriageway of the A689 Sedgefield bypass, between its Sands Hall and Beacon Lane roundabouts, until

Saturday.

A contraflow system is in place along with some turning restrictions and a 40mph speed limit.

Brian Buckley, the council’s strategic highways manager, said: “This work is part of our ongoing roads maintenance programme and motorists who travel this route should allow

extra time for their journeys while it’s taking place.

“There may be some slight delays and we’d like to thank motorists in advance for their patience and understanding.”